FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

JNJ stock opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $467.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

