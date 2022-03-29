FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Down 7.8%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.74. 7,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.