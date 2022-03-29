Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

FLO opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,047,000 after buying an additional 499,654 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

