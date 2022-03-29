FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.82. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

