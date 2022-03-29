Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Up 76.9% in March

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,842. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHTX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

