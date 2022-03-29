Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $395.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $364.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $338.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.62 and a 200 day moving average of $317.70. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $367,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

