Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$60.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 17,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.50, for a total value of C$1,032,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,775,213.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,061 shares of company stock worth $2,546,440.

FTS stock opened at C$60.54 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$53.95 and a 1-year high of C$61.74. The firm has a market cap of C$28.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.54%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

