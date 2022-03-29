Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,869,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,732,000.

Shares of FOUNU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Founder SPAC has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

