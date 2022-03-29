Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Citi Trends stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $288.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.