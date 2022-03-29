Foundry Partners LLC Buys 42,511 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,511 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $6,925,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $270,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

