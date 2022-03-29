Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $223.59 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

