Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $84,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

