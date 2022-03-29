Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.13. The company has a market cap of $636.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.77 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.