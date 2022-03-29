Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 14,635 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

