Foundry Partners LLC Sells 11,425 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.