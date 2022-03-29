Foundry Partners LLC Sells 42,441 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,441 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Xperi by 43.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $4,789,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Xperi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 917,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Xperi by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,263 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPER. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

