Foundry Partners LLC Sells 456 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $625.25 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.27 and a twelve month high of $629.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.40.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

