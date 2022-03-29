Foundry Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $3,475,647. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

