Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOX. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.54. 12,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. FOX has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

