Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on April 15th

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
Franchise Group stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.
In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.
About Franchise Group (Get Rating)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franchise Group (FRG)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.