Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on April 15th

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Franchise Group stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

