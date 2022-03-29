Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 202.51 and a quick ratio of 202.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.