Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $158.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $140.67 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

