FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

