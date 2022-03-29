Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $72,480.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $11,205.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00.

On Friday, March 4th, John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

Shares of FUSN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,863. The firm has a market cap of $329.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -1.74. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

