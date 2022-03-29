FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptinyx Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.27).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

