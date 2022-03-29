FY2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Lifted by Analyst (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

