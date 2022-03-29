FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.