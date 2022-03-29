Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) PT Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 304.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $47.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,470.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

