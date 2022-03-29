GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 33,500 Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCOA stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

