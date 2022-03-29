GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 40,800 BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOA Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. BOA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that provides technological solutions and innovation to the broader real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

