GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 65,980 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 65,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 1,552.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

