GAM Holding AG Grows Holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 36.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 127,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 380.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 327.5% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,731 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 16.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 609,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 85,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

