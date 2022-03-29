GAM Holding AG Makes New $324,000 Investment in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HPX during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of HPX by 36.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HPX by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPX stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. HPX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

