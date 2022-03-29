GAM Holding AG Sells 1,124 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

