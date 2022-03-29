GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded GasLog Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $273.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.