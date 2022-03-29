Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

GBIO opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 152,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 39.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 223,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

