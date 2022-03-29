Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $182.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.