Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after purchasing an additional 506,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.