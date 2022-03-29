Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Given a $14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has been given a $14.50 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 238.00% from the stock’s current price.

DNA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. 1,153,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,655,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

