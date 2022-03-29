Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Partners has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:GLP opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global Partners by 78.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

