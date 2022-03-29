Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 142.1% in March

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 272,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1,001.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 133,375 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 56,033 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the period.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

