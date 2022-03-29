GNY (GNY) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

GNY (GNY) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and $38,245.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

