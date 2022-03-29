Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 4.9%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 73,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,353,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

GFI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

