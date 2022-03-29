Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 101,777 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

