Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 1.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.15 ($16.65) and last traded at €16.00 ($17.58). 3,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.25 ($17.86).
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97. The firm has a market cap of $238.53 million and a P/E ratio of 31.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.04.
Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)
