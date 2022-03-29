Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 1.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.15 ($16.65) and last traded at €16.00 ($17.58). 3,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.25 ($17.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97. The firm has a market cap of $238.53 million and a P/E ratio of 31.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.04.

Get Grammer alerts:

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.