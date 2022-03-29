Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Critical Analysis

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Hudbay Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.49 -$42.24 million ($0.11) -2.30 Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 1.36 -$244.36 million ($0.93) -8.38

Great Panther Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals. Hudbay Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Panther Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -22.75% -40.44% -14.82% Hudbay Minerals -16.27% 3.83% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Panther Mining and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 0 0 10 0 3.00

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $13.91, indicating a potential upside of 78.58%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Great Panther Mining.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Great Panther Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru. The Exploration segment includes the company’s mineral exploration and evaluation assets in Santa Rosa, El Horco, Plomo, and Argosy. The Corporate segment provides financial, human resources, and technical support to the three mining operations and Coricancha. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

