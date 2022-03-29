GreenBox POS (GBOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GBOX opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31. GreenBox POS has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $20.78.
In other news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
About GreenBox POS (Get Rating)
GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

