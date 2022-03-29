GreenBox POS (GBOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GBOX opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31. GreenBox POS has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

In other news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 37,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GreenBox POS by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 503,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GreenBox POS in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GreenBox POS by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GreenBox POS by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About GreenBox POS (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

