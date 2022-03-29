Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKD – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOKD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBOKD)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.