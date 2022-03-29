Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 184.9% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,901,600 shares, an increase of 184.9% from the February 28th total of 1,369,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,053.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

