Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will report sales of $187.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the highest is $187.60 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $163.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $787.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $869.99 million, with estimates ranging from $850.50 million to $893.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $96.91. 482,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,839. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

